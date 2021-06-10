A human interest video package highlighting the 100th jump for two paratroopers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 6, 2021. Staff Sgt. Joshua Carrington and Master Sgt. Clinton McMarlin performed their 100th airborne operation.
Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 18:29
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|816938
VIRIN:
|211006-A-DU810-329
Filename:
|DOD_108617642
Length:
|00:01:33
Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spartan paratrooper's 100th jump, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
