    Spartan paratrooper's 100th jump

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A human interest video package highlighting the 100th jump for two paratroopers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 6, 2021. Staff Sgt. Joshua Carrington and Master Sgt. Clinton McMarlin performed their 100th airborne operation.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 18:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816938
    VIRIN: 211006-A-DU810-329
    Filename: DOD_108617642
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Spartan paratrooper's 100th jump, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratroopers
    Alaska.
    spartan brigade

