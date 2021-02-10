Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCLBA Shooting Team at USPSA Match

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    On October 2, the Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany Shooting Team conducted a United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) match in Midway, Florida, to increase their lethality through training scenarios requiring fast and accurate fire from varied shooting positions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 22:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816929
    VIRIN: 211002-M-FX029-692
    Filename: DOD_108617582
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Marines #SemperFidelis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT