MCLBA Shooting Team at USPSA Match

On October 2, the Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany Shooting Team conducted a United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) match in Midway, Florida, to increase their lethality through training scenarios requiring fast and accurate fire from varied shooting positions.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 22:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816929
|VIRIN:
|211002-M-FX029-692
|Filename:
|DOD_108617582
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
