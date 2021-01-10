USS Alaska (SSBN 732) Returns to Kings Bay

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Oct. 1, 2021) The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732) Gold Crew returns to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, following a strategic deterrent patrol. The ship is one of six ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic-missiles with multiple warheads. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen (Released).
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 16:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816926
|VIRIN:
|211001-N-IS980-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108617549
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
