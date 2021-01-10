USS Alaska (SSBN 732) Returns to Kings Bay

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KINGS BAY, Ga. (Oct. 1, 2021) The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732) Gold Crew returns to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, following a strategic deterrent patrol. The ship is one of six ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic-missiles with multiple warheads. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen (Released).