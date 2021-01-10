Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Alaska (SSBN 732) Returns to Kings Bay

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Berumen 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Oct. 1, 2021) The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732) Gold Crew returns to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, following a strategic deterrent patrol. The ship is one of six ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic-missiles with multiple warheads. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen (Released).

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816926
    VIRIN: 211001-N-IS980-001
    Filename: DOD_108617549
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USS Alaska (SSBN 732) Returns to Kings Bay, by PO1 Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Alaska
    SSBN 732
    Kings Bay Submarine Base
    rthp

