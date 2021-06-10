In the first episode of our Black Knights series, step into the world of sheet metal with Staff Sgt. Austin Oliver from the 19th Maintenance Squadron!
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 14:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816908
|VIRIN:
|211006-F-DN449-275
|Filename:
|DOD_108616558
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I Am A Black Knight | Staff Sgt. Austin Oliver, by SrA Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
