    I Am A Black Knight | Staff Sgt. Austin Oliver

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Mariam Springs 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In the first episode of our Black Knights series, step into the world of sheet metal with Staff Sgt. Austin Oliver from the 19th Maintenance Squadron!

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 14:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816908
    VIRIN: 211006-F-DN449-275
    Filename: DOD_108616558
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    This work, I Am A Black Knight | Staff Sgt. Austin Oliver, by SrA Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    19th Airlift Wing
    Black Knight
    LRAFB

