Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament

Coast Guard officer Lt. j.g. Robert DiRado competes to participate in the National Commander in Chief Cup tournament in Charleston, South Carolina Oct. 1, 2021.

The tournament is an armed forces polo event which involves the four branches of the Department of Defense, and includes the Coast Guard representing the Department of Homeland Security on the Navy team. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo