    Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard officer Lt. j.g. Robert DiRado competes to participate in the National Commander in Chief Cup tournament in Charleston, South Carolina Oct. 1, 2021.
    The tournament is an armed forces polo event which involves the four branches of the Department of Defense, and includes the Coast Guard representing the Department of Homeland Security on the Navy team. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 14:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816907
    VIRIN: 211001-G-HU058-1012
    Filename: DOD_108616541
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Coast Guard officer competes to participate in national polo tournament, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Charleston
    horses
    Polo
    national commander in chief cup

