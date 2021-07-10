Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92 ARW AMXS Metals Technology uses innovation to fabricate obsolete KC-135 parts

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rose M Lust 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    92nd AMXS purchases new 3D scanner to aid in fabricating new KC-135 aircraft parts in house, saving thousands of Computer Aided Design manhours.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816897
    VIRIN: 211007-F-MW617-088
    Filename: DOD_108615915
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92 ARW AMXS Metals Technology uses innovation to fabricate obsolete KC-135 parts, by TSgt Rose M Lust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

