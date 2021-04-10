MCRC FY-21 Wrap Up

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Recruiting Command successfully closed out Fiscal Year 2021 on September 2021. Several challenges, such as the worldwide Corona Virus pandemic and natural disasters, contributed to one of the most challenging recruiting environment in decades. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero and Sgt. Kenny Gomez)