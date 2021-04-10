Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRC FY-21 Wrap Up

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command successfully closed out Fiscal Year 2021 on September 2021. Several challenges, such as the worldwide Corona Virus pandemic and natural disasters, contributed to one of the most challenging recruiting environment in decades. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero and Sgt. Kenny Gomez)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816893
    VIRIN: 211004-M-YI614-1001
    Filename: DOD_108615748
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, MCRC FY-21 Wrap Up, by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Quantico
    Marine Corps Base Quantico

