MCRC FY-21 Wrap Up

Marine Corps Recruiting Command successfully closed out Fiscal Year 2021 on September 2021. Several challenges, such as the worldwide Corona Virus pandemic and natural disasters, contributed to one of the most challenging recruiting environment in decades. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero and Sgt. Kenny Gomez)
|10.04.2021
|10.07.2021 15:53
|Video Productions
|816893
|211004-M-YI614-1001
|DOD_108615748
|00:03:31
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
|2
|2
