3rd Maintenance Squadron Airmen perform corrosion control on aircrew ground equipment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 20, 2021. Corrosion control Airmen blast, prime and paint the equipment to help prolong the lifespan. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 14:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816890
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-DN236-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108615463
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3 MXS Corrosion Control, by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
