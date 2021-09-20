Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3 MXS Corrosion Control

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Sahara Fales  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    3rd Maintenance Squadron Airmen perform corrosion control on aircrew ground equipment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 20, 2021. Corrosion control Airmen blast, prime and paint the equipment to help prolong the lifespan. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816890
    VIRIN: 211007-F-DN236-0001
    Filename: DOD_108615463
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: AK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 3 MXS Corrosion Control, by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    paint
    Control
    Corrosion
    AGE
    3N0X6
    3MXS

