Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final KC-46 Arrival at Altus Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Mobility's Hometown welcomed home its 8th and final KC-46 Pegasus yesterday. The final jet was delivered by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force Commander, who said "our air refueling force is the backbone of air mobility."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 12:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816883
    VIRIN: 211006-F-LH697-2001
    Filename: DOD_108615048
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    Pegasus
    Aircraft
    Boeing
    KC-46
    19th AF CC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT