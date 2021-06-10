Final KC-46 Arrival at Altus Air Force Base

Mobility's Hometown welcomed home its 8th and final KC-46 Pegasus yesterday. The final jet was delivered by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force Commander, who said "our air refueling force is the backbone of air mobility."
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 12:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816883
|VIRIN:
|211006-F-LH697-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108615048
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
