WTI 1-22: Assault Support Tactics 1

U.S. Marines, assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct an assault range as part of Assault Support Tactics 1 (AST-1), during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Site 50 training area, near Wellton, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2021. AST-1 is a daytime, force-on-force event which affords prospective WTIs the opportunity to plan, brief, and execute a company-reinforced air assault while integrating the six functions of Marine Aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)