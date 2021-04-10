Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-22: Assault Support Tactics 1

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines, assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct an assault range as part of Assault Support Tactics 1 (AST-1), during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Site 50 training area, near Wellton, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2021. AST-1 is a daytime, force-on-force event which affords prospective WTIs the opportunity to plan, brief, and execute a company-reinforced air assault while integrating the six functions of Marine Aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816882
    VIRIN: 211004-M-BD822-1001
    Filename: DOD_108615042
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: AZ, US

    This work, WTI 1-22: Assault Support Tactics 1, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    0311
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1
    MAWTS-1
    WTI
    AST-1
    1st Marine Division

