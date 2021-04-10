U.S. Marines, assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct an assault range as part of Assault Support Tactics 1 (AST-1), during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Site 50 training area, near Wellton, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2021. AST-1 is a daytime, force-on-force event which affords prospective WTIs the opportunity to plan, brief, and execute a company-reinforced air assault while integrating the six functions of Marine Aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816882
|VIRIN:
|211004-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108615042
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WTI 1-22: Assault Support Tactics 1, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
