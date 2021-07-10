Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard continues to support Operation Allies Welcome

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen continue to support Operation Allies Welcome at eight military bases throughout the country.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 13:05
    Location: US

    This work, National Guard continues to support Operation Allies Welcome, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    national guard
    operation allies welcome

