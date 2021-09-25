Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dakota KG653 Memorial Ceremony- Broll

    NEULEININGEN, RP, GERMANY

    09.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    A memorial now stands in Nackterhof, Germany, commemorating the sacrifice of those lost when the Dakota Kilo-Golf 653 Allied aircraft crashed with 23 multi-national allied airmen aboard on September 24, 1944.
    Speakers at the event included Colonel Richard Pamplin, Commander Royal Canadian Air Force, Headquarters, Ramstein Air Base;
    Captain Philip Harding, Royal Air Force, United Kingdom, AIRCOM Headquarters, Ramstein Air Base;
    and Captain Ben Poxon, Speech Defence-/Air Attaché of Australia, Embassy Berlin, Royal Australian Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 07:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816830
    VIRIN: 210925-F-SV030-002
    Filename: DOD_108614532
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: NEULEININGEN, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dakota KG653 Memorial Ceremony- Broll, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    British Royal Air Force
    World War II
    Canadian Royal Air Force
    Douglas C-47 Skytrain
    Australian Royal Air Force
    Dakota Kilo-Golf 653

