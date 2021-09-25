A memorial now stands in Nackterhof, Germany, commemorating the sacrifice of those lost when the Dakota Kilo-Golf 653 Allied aircraft crashed with 23 multi-national allied airmen aboard on September 24, 1944.
Speakers at the event included Colonel Richard Pamplin, Commander Royal Canadian Air Force, Headquarters, Ramstein Air Base;
Captain Philip Harding, Royal Air Force, United Kingdom, AIRCOM Headquarters, Ramstein Air Base;
and Captain Ben Poxon, Speech Defence-/Air Attaché of Australia, Embassy Berlin, Royal Australian Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 07:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816830
|VIRIN:
|210925-F-SV030-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108614532
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|NEULEININGEN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dakota KG653 Memorial Ceremony- Broll, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
