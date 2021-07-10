Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    English as a Second Language

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    10.07.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Morgan Guinn, the Rhine Ordnance Barracks lead English as a Second Language volunteer teacher, explains her impact on the Operation Allies Welcome mission at ROB, Germany. She and other volunteer teachers regularly hold classes to educate men, women and children English to better prepare them for their future travels.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 07:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816828
    VIRIN: 211007-D-AR128-612
    Filename: DOD_108614527
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, English as a Second Language, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Afghanistan
    Rhine Ordnance Barracks
    Dgov
    Featured Videos
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT