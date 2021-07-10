Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JKO - SGST - Small Group Scenario Trainer

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer William Wolfe 

    Joint Staff Public Affairs

    SGST is a highly immersive, web-based exercise application that enables distributed team training. SGST uses focused vignette scenarios, tailored to small segments of the operational command staff, for short training periods, typically four hours or less.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816826
    VIRIN: 160301-D-IK183-1001
    Filename: DOD_108614525
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, JKO - SGST - Small Group Scenario Trainer, by SCPO William Wolfe, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    DoD
    Joint training
    Joint Staff
    JKO
    LMS
    SGST

