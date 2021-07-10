SGST is a highly immersive, web-based exercise application that enables distributed team training. SGST uses focused vignette scenarios, tailored to small segments of the operational command staff, for short training periods, typically four hours or less.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816826
|VIRIN:
|160301-D-IK183-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108614525
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JKO - SGST - Small Group Scenario Trainer, by SCPO William Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT