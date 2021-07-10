The Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education (SEJPME) is the primary source of enlisted joint professional military education and knowledge.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816825
|VIRIN:
|200701-D-IK183-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108614524
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JKO - SEJPME - Senior Enlisted Joint Military Professional Education, by SCPO William Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT