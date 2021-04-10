Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.04.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters from the 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct fire safety training to the 423rd Air Base Group community during Fire Prevention Week at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, Oct. 4-8, 2021.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 06:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816810
    VIRIN: 211004-F-IM475-1001
    Filename: DOD_108614501
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Pathfinders
    firefighters
    501 CSW
    501CSW

