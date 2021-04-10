Firefighters from the 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct fire safety training to the 423rd Air Base Group community during Fire Prevention Week at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, Oct. 4-8, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 06:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816810
|VIRIN:
|211004-F-IM475-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108614501
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention Week, by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
