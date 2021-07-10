Assessing Biohazards Lurking in the Air

Aerosolized pathogens can secretly lurk in the air without activating any of the human senses—they are tasteless, odorless, inaudible, and invisible to the human eye. Their surreptitious nature gives them the advantage of invading, transmitting, and infecting people days before any onset of symptoms. This has pushed the Department of Defense to think creatively on how to innovate and develop technology capable of providing early warning and detection of bioaerosol hazards. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) worked in partnership with the Army Research Office to fund Zeteo Tech Inc. through a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III award to create an instrument capable of detecting bioaerosol threats that can continuously monitor an indoor environment for anomalous bioaerosol activity and be run remotely.
