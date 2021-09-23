Chaplains are essential to providing spiritual and emotional support to our service members, and often just lending a listening ear. Garrison Chaplain Colonel Robert Allman lets us know what he does as a Chaplain and the help he provides to U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart.
B-Roll: SSgt Krystal Wright-AFN Stuttgart
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 06:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816793
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-SV030-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108614347
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, IMCOM-Europe: Garrison Chaplain Colonel Robert Allman, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT