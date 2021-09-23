Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-Europe: Garrison Chaplain Colonel Robert Allman

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    09.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Chaplains are essential to providing spiritual and emotional support to our service members, and often just lending a listening ear. Garrison Chaplain Colonel Robert Allman lets us know what he does as a Chaplain and the help he provides to U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart.

    B-Roll: SSgt Krystal Wright-AFN Stuttgart

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 06:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816793
    VIRIN: 210923-F-SV030-001
    Filename: DOD_108614347
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: STUTTGART, DE 

    Chaplain Corps
    IMCOM-Europe
    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart
    Spiritual support
    Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe

