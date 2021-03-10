U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct a force-on-force exercise during Noble Jaguar 2021 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 3, 2021. This portion of the exercise focused on coastal defense and counter-landing operations across a distributed maritime environment. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as a part of an integrated operation with joint forces to maintain readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to preserve regional security. 2/3 is forward-deployed under 4th Marines as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 05:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816787
|VIRIN:
|211003-M-UH432-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108614281
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, V23 Conducts Force-on-Force Exercise, by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT