AFRC Key Spouse Virtual Conference PSA

A one minute PSA about the upcoming AFRC Key Spouse Virtual Conference on Wednesday November 10, 2021. Mrs. Janis Scobee and Mrs. Edith White are the planners and facilitators for the conference. More information is posted on the AFRC Key Spouse Facebook Page.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 22:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|816781
|VIRIN:
|211006-F-WY061-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108614205
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
