    AFRC Key Spouse Virtual Conference PSA

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Manuel Smith 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    A one minute PSA about the upcoming AFRC Key Spouse Virtual Conference on Wednesday November 10, 2021. Mrs. Janis Scobee and Mrs. Edith White are the planners and facilitators for the conference. More information is posted on the AFRC Key Spouse Facebook Page.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 22:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 816781
    VIRIN: 211006-F-WY061-001
    Filename: DOD_108614205
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Air Force Reserve

    AFRC

    Key Spouse Virtual

