    Citadel Pacific 2021

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, participate in an active shooter exercise and an explosive ordinance exercise on base Oct. 5-6, 2021 as part of exercise Citadel Pacific. CP is an annual force protection exercise that practices anti-terrorism security readiness. (U.S. Air Force video Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 23:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 816766
    VIRIN: 211005-F-XW824-1001
    Filename: DOD_108614071
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Pacific 2021, by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36WG

