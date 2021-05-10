Airmen with Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, participate in an active shooter exercise and an explosive ordinance exercise on base Oct. 5-6, 2021 as part of exercise Citadel Pacific. CP is an annual force protection exercise that practices anti-terrorism security readiness. (U.S. Air Force video Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 23:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|816766
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-XW824-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108614071
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Citadel Pacific 2021, by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
