    Ignite the Spark 2022

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The Kadena Innovation Lab kicked off the Ignite the Spark Program by hosting an open house designed to show Airmen across the base what the lab has to offer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 20:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 816765
    VIRIN: 211005-F-IV266-1001
    Filename: DOD_108614030
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Ignite the Spark 2022, by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    Technology

    Innovation

    Innovation Lab

    Ignite the Spark

