Ignite the Spark 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816765" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Kadena Innovation Lab kicked off the Ignite the Spark Program by hosting an open house designed to show Airmen across the base what the lab has to offer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)