The Kadena Innovation Lab kicked off the Ignite the Spark Program by hosting an open house designed to show Airmen across the base what the lab has to offer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 20:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|816765
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-IV266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108614030
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ignite the Spark 2022, by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
