U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief James “Smitty” Tocorzic explains the importance of family members seeking the help they need. “The same resources that are afforded to the uniform member, are also afforded to our family members, “ he stated.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 20:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|816764
|VIRIN:
|210929-N-ZC358-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108614029
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACFLT Suicide Prevention Month Video Series (Part 6), by PO1 Jess Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT