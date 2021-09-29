Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACFLT Suicide Prevention Month Video Series (Part 6)

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jess Gray 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief James “Smitty” Tocorzic explains the importance of family members seeking the help they need. “The same resources that are afforded to the uniform member, are also afforded to our family members, “ he stated.

    Location: US

    This work, PACFLT Suicide Prevention Month Video Series (Part 6), by PO1 Jess Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACFLT
    CPF
    SuicidePrevention
    SuicideAwareness
    ConnectToProtect

