Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFIMSC Capabilities: Base Communications

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by James Buehler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center executes nine major mission areas for the Department of the Air Force.
    Each mission area delivers a capability that is necessary for Airmen to fly, fight, and win and Guardians to protect U.S. and allied interests in space. Combined, AFIMSC’s capabilities deliver globally integrated installation and mission support that enhances warfighter readiness and lethality for America’s Air and Space Forces.
    The center’s Base Communications program is one of these capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 22:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816760
    VIRIN: 211006-F-RD009-001
    Filename: DOD_108614010
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC Capabilities: Base Communications, by James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    Air Force
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    Buehler
    Base Communications

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT