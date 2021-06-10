AFIMSC Capabilities: Base Communications

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center executes nine major mission areas for the Department of the Air Force.
Each mission area delivers a capability that is necessary for Airmen to fly, fight, and win and Guardians to protect U.S. and allied interests in space. Combined, AFIMSC’s capabilities deliver globally integrated installation and mission support that enhances warfighter readiness and lethality for America’s Air and Space Forces.
The center’s Base Communications program is one of these capabilities.
