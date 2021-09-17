Fairchild Supports Refugees at Holloman AFB (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 92nd Operations Group and 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron came together to provide to supplies to Afghan refugees at Holloman

Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 17, 2021. The 92nd OG and 92nd LRS were able to deliver 3,000 pounds of supplies, while also completing an air refueling with Holloman AFB F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)