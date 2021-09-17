Airmen from the 92nd Operations Group and 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron came together to provide to supplies to Afghan refugees at Holloman
Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 17, 2021. The 92nd OG and 92nd LRS were able to deliver 3,000 pounds of supplies, while also completing an air refueling with Holloman AFB F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 18:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816755
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-WH061-288
|Filename:
|DOD_108613948
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fairchild Supports Refugees at Holloman AFB (B-Roll), by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
