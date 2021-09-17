Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Supports Refugees at Holloman AFB

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 92nd Operations Group and 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron came together to provide supplies to Afghan refugees hosted at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 17, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker crew delivered around 3,000 pounds of supplies, while also executing an air refueling mission for Holloman's F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force video Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    This work, Fairchild Supports Refugees at Holloman AFB, by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

