Airmen from the 92nd Operations Group and 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron came together to provide supplies to Afghan refugees hosted at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 17, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker crew delivered around 3,000 pounds of supplies, while also executing an air refueling mission for Holloman's F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force video Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 18:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816754
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-WH061-933
|Filename:
|DOD_108613947
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fairchild Supports Refugees at Holloman AFB, by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
