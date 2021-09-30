The Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, visited Task Force Holloman Sept. 30, 2021, to receive a first-hand look at TF Holloman operations, which includes in-processing, quality of life support, and out-processing Afghan evacuees in support of Operation Allies Welcome.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 19:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816753
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-TH086-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108613946
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Task Force Holloman, by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT