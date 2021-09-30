Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Task Force Holloman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Skyler Combs 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    The Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, visited Task Force Holloman Sept. 30, 2021, to receive a first-hand look at TF Holloman operations, which includes in-processing, quality of life support, and out-processing Afghan evacuees in support of Operation Allies Welcome.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 19:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816753
    VIRIN: 210930-F-TH086-1001
    Filename: DOD_108613946
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Task Force Holloman, by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT