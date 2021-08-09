Airmen from the 92nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron describe their duties at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 8, 2021. The purpose of the 92nd OMRS is to ensure active duty Airmen stay healthy to secure rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 18:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816750
|VIRIN:
|210908-F-WB681-880
|Filename:
|DOD_108613934
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 92nd OMRS Unit Highlight, by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
