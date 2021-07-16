Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Squadron Ten (VT-10) hosts Fleet Fly-in

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Video by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Training Squadron Ten (VT-10) hosted a Fleet Fly-in Oct. 6, 2021 — an event organized to display operational aircraft to naval aviation students training onboard NAS Pensacola. The event gave the students an opportunity to tour aircraft and ask naval aviators questions about the various platforms. Aircraft displayed included an E-2C Hawkeye with Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, an F/A-18 Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 and a P-8A Poseidon with Patrol Squadron Thirty (VP-30).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 16:57
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Squadron Ten (VT-10) hosts Fleet Fly-in, by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief of Naval Air Training
    NAS Pensacola
    CNRSE
    NASP
    Training Squadron 10

