Training Squadron Ten (VT-10) hosts Fleet Fly-in

Training Squadron Ten (VT-10) hosted a Fleet Fly-in Oct. 6, 2021 — an event organized to display operational aircraft to naval aviation students training onboard NAS Pensacola. The event gave the students an opportunity to tour aircraft and ask naval aviators questions about the various platforms. Aircraft displayed included an E-2C Hawkeye with Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, an F/A-18 Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 and a P-8A Poseidon with Patrol Squadron Thirty (VP-30).