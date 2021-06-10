The Executive Leadership Development Program, planned and executed by DCPAS, offers a unique vertical leadership development opportunity. Through experiential learning, participants at the GS 12-14 or equivalent level are physically and intellectually challenged to go beyond their current paradigm of what it means to lead and explore their leadership learning edge. During the 10-month program, participants travel to various military locations and engage with senior leaders, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines while participating in military readiness activities that offer a front-line perspective of the Warfighter.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 15:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816727
|VIRIN:
|211006-A-GO806-440
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108613579
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Executive Leadership Development Program, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT