    Executive Leadership Development Program

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Executive Leadership Development Program, planned and executed by DCPAS, offers a unique vertical leadership development opportunity. Through experiential learning, participants at the GS 12-14 or equivalent level are physically and intellectually challenged to go beyond their current paradigm of what it means to lead and explore their leadership learning edge. During the 10-month program, participants travel to various military locations and engage with senior leaders, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines while participating in military readiness activities that offer a front-line perspective of the Warfighter.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 15:48
    Location: US

    leader development
    ELDP
    Department of the Army civilian
    Executive Leadership Development

