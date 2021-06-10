video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Executive Leadership Development Program, planned and executed by DCPAS, offers a unique vertical leadership development opportunity. Through experiential learning, participants at the GS 12-14 or equivalent level are physically and intellectually challenged to go beyond their current paradigm of what it means to lead and explore their leadership learning edge. During the 10-month program, participants travel to various military locations and engage with senior leaders, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines while participating in military readiness activities that offer a front-line perspective of the Warfighter.