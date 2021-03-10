U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, attached to 3d Marines, train on Range 111 as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 3, 2021. Range 111 provides Marines with close-quarter military operations in urban terrain training to increase proficiency in contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816699
|VIRIN:
|211003-M-AJ027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108613168
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Range 111 Urban Fundamentals B-Roll, by Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
