U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, attached to 3d Marines, train on Range 410A as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 28, 2021. Range 410A prepares Marines for platoon supported attacks on enemy positions to enhance integrated operations in contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816695
|VIRIN:
|210928-M-AJ027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108613111
|Length:
|00:06:37
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3/2 Conducts Range 410A B-Roll, by Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
