    3/2 Conducts Range 410A B-Roll

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, attached to 3d Marines, train on Range 410A as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 28, 2021. Range 410A prepares Marines for platoon supported attacks on enemy positions to enhance integrated operations in contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816695
    VIRIN: 210928-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_108613111
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    29 Palms
    M240
    Smaw
    3/2
    ITX
    61mm mortars

