Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Sleep Hygiene 10/06/21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816693" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Planning to catch up on some sleep during the holiday weekend? This week's episode of Medical Minutes focuses on sleep hygiene. Join Col. Patrick Pohle, 21st Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Stellabotte, 21 MDG superintendent, for a conversation on forming good habits to improve the quality of your sleep.