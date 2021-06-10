Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Sleep Hygiene 10/06/21

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Planning to catch up on some sleep during the holiday weekend? This week's episode of Medical Minutes focuses on sleep hygiene. Join Col. Patrick Pohle, 21st Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Stellabotte, 21 MDG superintendent, for a conversation on forming good habits to improve the quality of your sleep.

    medical
    health
    sleep
    Peterson
    Schriever
    21 MDG

