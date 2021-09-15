Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 POW/MIA Event

    MINOT, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Josh Strickland 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 5th BW and 91st MW come together in conjunction with the AFSA and local VFW Chapter to host and participate in the 2021 POW/MIA event honoring more than 83 thousand prisoners of war and missing in action service members on September 15, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Airmen ran for 24 hours continuously while fellow Airmen read the names of the POW/MIA victims at Bud Ebert Park. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 12:25
    Location: MINOT, ND, US 

    AFSA
    memorial
    POW/MIA
    VFW

