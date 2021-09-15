video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 5th BW and 91st MW come together in conjunction with the AFSA and local VFW Chapter to host and participate in the 2021 POW/MIA event honoring more than 83 thousand prisoners of war and missing in action service members on September 15, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Airmen ran for 24 hours continuously while fellow Airmen read the names of the POW/MIA victims at Bud Ebert Park. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)