    2d AAB conducts Range 500

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Video by Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, attached to 3d Marines, train on Range 500 as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 25, 2021. Marines conducted table nine section level gunnery qualification in order to achieve proficiency in assault amphibian gunnery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816687
    VIRIN: 210925-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_108613017
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d AAB conducts Range 500, by Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

