U.S. Marines with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, attached to 3d Marines, train on Range 500 as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 25, 2021. Marines conducted table nine section level gunnery qualification in order to achieve proficiency in assault amphibian gunnery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816687
|VIRIN:
|210925-M-AJ027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108613017
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2d AAB conducts Range 500, by Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
