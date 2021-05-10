Energy Action Month 2021 - NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic

211005-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (October 5, 2021) A special message from Capt. Tres Meek, the commanding officer of naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic. October is Energy Action Month, which is designed to bring awareness to our energy usage, while also developing energy efficient behaviors that will sustain us for years to come. As one of the nation’s largest energy users, the Navy has launched several long-range energy initiatives to help us reduce our overall water and fossil fuel usage. This is accomplished by reducing wasted energy, using more energy efficient products, curtailing our energy demands – both at-sea and on-shore – and incorporating renewable energy sources, like Naval Station Norfolk’s Solar Array at Monkey Bottom. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd)
|10.05.2021
|10.06.2021 09:17
|Commercials
|816657
|211005-N-ST310-001
|DOD_108612665
|00:02:23
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|2
|2
