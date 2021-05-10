Energy Action Month 2021 - NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816657" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

211005-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (October 5, 2021) A special message from Capt. Tres Meek, the commanding officer of naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic. October is Energy Action Month, which is designed to bring awareness to our energy usage, while also developing energy efficient behaviors that will sustain us for years to come. As one of the nation’s largest energy users, the Navy has launched several long-range energy initiatives to help us reduce our overall water and fossil fuel usage. This is accomplished by reducing wasted energy, using more energy efficient products, curtailing our energy demands – both at-sea and on-shore – and incorporating renewable energy sources, like Naval Station Norfolk’s Solar Array at Monkey Bottom. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd)