Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Energy Action Month 2021 - NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    211005-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (October 5, 2021) A special message from Capt. Tres Meek, the commanding officer of naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic. October is Energy Action Month, which is designed to bring awareness to our energy usage, while also developing energy efficient behaviors that will sustain us for years to come. As one of the nation’s largest energy users, the Navy has launched several long-range energy initiatives to help us reduce our overall water and fossil fuel usage. This is accomplished by reducing wasted energy, using more energy efficient products, curtailing our energy demands – both at-sea and on-shore – and incorporating renewable energy sources, like Naval Station Norfolk’s Solar Array at Monkey Bottom. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 09:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 816657
    VIRIN: 211005-N-ST310-001
    Filename: DOD_108612665
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Energy Action Month 2021 - NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    NAVFAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT