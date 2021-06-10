Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Readiness Nexus

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.06.2021

    Courtesy Video

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Spark Tank 2022 Submission:

    Too often, we as an Air Force focus on the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s Accelerate, Change or Lose vision from an operational perspective. Our innovations tend to focus on weapons systems, command and control, or other warfighting functions. Rarely does the Air Force step back and examine how much time is spent on administrative processes that could be improved, modernized, or automated thus saving warfighters time that they could use to figure out how to evolve to face a high end fight. When such a tool is created, it is often only available to those at the highest echelons. Administrative tools that are intuitive, easy to use, and generate large time savings are almost never implemented at the unit level. Senior Airman Harry Randazzo from the 1st Combat Communications Squadron had a vision to do just that. In his time preparing for deployments at 1 CBCS, he realized that his NCOs and SNCOs were spending hours reviewing different systems and documents to determine an individual Airman’s readiness. Airman Randazzo thought to himself “there has to be a better way.” He developed the Readiness Nexus, a data ingestion tool that hosts multiple functions and can combine any data present in a Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet and combine in into an easy to use interface hosted on any Microsoft 365 SharePoint page.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 08:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 816653
    VIRIN: 211006-F-XX000-1002
    Filename: DOD_108612546
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2022

