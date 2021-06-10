video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816653" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spark Tank 2022 Submission:



Too often, we as an Air Force focus on the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s Accelerate, Change or Lose vision from an operational perspective. Our innovations tend to focus on weapons systems, command and control, or other warfighting functions. Rarely does the Air Force step back and examine how much time is spent on administrative processes that could be improved, modernized, or automated thus saving warfighters time that they could use to figure out how to evolve to face a high end fight. When such a tool is created, it is often only available to those at the highest echelons. Administrative tools that are intuitive, easy to use, and generate large time savings are almost never implemented at the unit level. Senior Airman Harry Randazzo from the 1st Combat Communications Squadron had a vision to do just that. In his time preparing for deployments at 1 CBCS, he realized that his NCOs and SNCOs were spending hours reviewing different systems and documents to determine an individual Airman’s readiness. Airman Randazzo thought to himself “there has to be a better way.” He developed the Readiness Nexus, a data ingestion tool that hosts multiple functions and can combine any data present in a Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet and combine in into an easy to use interface hosted on any Microsoft 365 SharePoint page.