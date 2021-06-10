RAF Fairford new fire truck B-Roll Stringer

B-Roll Stringer of New RAF Fairford Fire Truck for Consolidation Training
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 05:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816651
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-VS137-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108612427
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT