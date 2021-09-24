Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52d LRS Forklift Rodeo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.24.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Airmen from the 52d Logistics Readiness Squadron participate in the 2021 Forklift Rodeo. The event was used as a training opportunity to get the Airmen forklift qualified.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 05:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816647
    VIRIN: 210924-F-WF370-299
    Filename: DOD_108612373
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 52d LRS Forklift Rodeo, by SrA Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forklift
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    52d Fighter Wing
    52d Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Forklift Rodeo

