Banner video showing the new features of the redesigned AF.mil
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 01:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816626
|VIRIN:
|211006-D-HR740-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108612209
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Newly Redesigned AF.mil, by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT