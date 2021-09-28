The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning ll Demo team performed at the Sacramento California Capital Air Show 2021 Sept 24-26, 2021. The air show also featured the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Thomas Barley
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 01:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816625
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-WU042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108612208
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sacramento California Capital Air Show 2021, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
