    Sacramento California Capital Air Show 2021

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning ll Demo team performed at the Sacramento California Capital Air Show 2021 Sept 24-26, 2021. The air show also featured the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Thomas Barley

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 01:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816625
    VIRIN: 210928-F-WU042-1001
    Filename: DOD_108612208
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sacramento California Capital Air Show 2021, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Demonstration
    Air Show
    F35
    Demo
    F-35. F-35 Lightning

