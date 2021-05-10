Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Everything 38th Episode 5: Summer of Achievements

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade senior enlisted advisor, takes a moment to congratulate members of the brigade for their contributions to an outstanding summer of achievements in episode five of Everything 38th.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 21:39
    Category: Series
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Air Defense
    People First
    38th ADA
    Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen C. Rowley
    Everything 38th

