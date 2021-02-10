Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds Pacific Airshow: Huntington Beach 2021

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform over Huntington Beach, Calif., October 1, 2021. Since 1953, the Thunderbirds team has served as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 17:00
    Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US 

    This work, Thunderbirds Pacific Airshow: Huntington Beach 2021, by SSgt Laurel Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    ACC
    Huntington Beach
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    AF Thunderbirds
    Pacific Airshow

