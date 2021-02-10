The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform over Huntington Beach, Calif., October 1, 2021. Since 1953, the Thunderbirds team has served as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 17:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816544
|VIRIN:
|211002-F-YM230-310
|Filename:
|DOD_108611717
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds Pacific Airshow: Huntington Beach 2021, by SSgt Laurel Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
