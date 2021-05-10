Chief Petty Officer Association - Hurricane Ida

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After Hurricane Ida, the Chief Petty Officer Association has been working to assist fellow Coast Guard members with moving their furniture, driving trailers, hosting morale events and assisting in monetary needs. Chief Petty Officer Lena Shearer and Chief Petty Officer John Gallagher speak on their efforts in the last couple weeks. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix/Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabe Wisdom)