    Chief Petty Officer Association - Hurricane Ida

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    After Hurricane Ida, the Chief Petty Officer Association has been working to assist fellow Coast Guard members with moving their furniture, driving trailers, hosting morale events and assisting in monetary needs. Chief Petty Officer Lena Shearer and Chief Petty Officer John Gallagher speak on their efforts in the last couple weeks. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix/Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabe Wisdom)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 18:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816541
    VIRIN: 211005-G-ID129-1001
    Filename: DOD_108611701
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Petty Officer Association - Hurricane Ida, by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    storm21 uscgida

