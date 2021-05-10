Chief Petty Officer Association - Hurricane Ida

After Hurricane Ida, the Chief Petty Officer Association has been working to assist fellow Coast Guard members with moving their furniture, driving trailers, hosting morale events and assisting in monetary needs. Chief Petty Officer Lena Shearer and Chief Petty Officer John Gallagher speak on their efforts in the last couple weeks. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix/Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabe Wisdom)
|10.05.2021
|10.05.2021 18:14
|Video Productions
|816541
|211005-G-ID129-1001
|DOD_108611701
|00:02:02
|US
|1
|1
