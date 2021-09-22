Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 688th Cyberspace Wing's Savage Cerberus event connects airmen together from around the world

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Tre Davis 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Medina and Airman 1st Class Cody Piper were able to share glimpses of their professional career during the 688th Cyberspace Wing's Savage Cerberus event, which connected airmen together from all over the world. The collaborating, networking, and fellowship that occurred over the course of the event highlighted the comradery the United States Air Force prides itself on Sept. 22, 2021 at the San Antonio Museum of Art and Technology, Port San Antonio, Texas.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 16:46
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Lackland
    Cyber
    U.S. Air Force
    Port San Antonio
    688 CW
    Savage Cerberus

