    KAFB commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Vattioni, 377th Air Base Wing commander, speaks about the importance of hispanic heritage and culture at Kirtland Air Force Base. Team Kirtland also hosted a Hispanic Heritage car show and youth STEM art contest. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 18:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 816535
    VIRIN: 211005-F-ST571-001
    Filename: DOD_108611655
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAFB commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month, by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Global Strike
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Big Base Bigger Mission

