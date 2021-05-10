In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Vattioni, 377th Air Base Wing commander, speaks about the importance of hispanic heritage and culture at Kirtland Air Force Base. Team Kirtland also hosted a Hispanic Heritage car show and youth STEM art contest. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 18:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|816535
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-ST571-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108611655
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KAFB commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month, by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
