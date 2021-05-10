video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Security Forces Center is rolling out the most recent phase of the DBIDS Visitor Enrollment System. DVES is an initiative developed to streamline the visitor pass request process and reduce the need for visitors to enter visitor control centers. Produced by Luke Allen.