    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Luke Allen and Joe Bela

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force Security Forces Center is rolling out the most recent phase of the DBIDS Visitor Enrollment System. DVES is an initiative developed to streamline the visitor pass request process and reduce the need for visitors to enter visitor control centers. Produced by Luke Allen.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 15:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816527
    VIRIN: 211005-F-HE309-002
    Filename: DOD_108611580
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DBIDS Visitor Enrollment System, by Luke Allen and Joe Bela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Security Forces
    San Antonio
    Randolph
    DBIDS
    AFIMSC
    DVES

