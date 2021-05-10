The Air Force Security Forces Center is rolling out the most recent phase of the DBIDS Visitor Enrollment System. DVES is an initiative developed to streamline the visitor pass request process and reduce the need for visitors to enter visitor control centers. Produced by Luke Allen.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 15:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816526
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-HE309-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108611579
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DBIDS Visitor Enrollment System (Subtitled), by Luke Allen and Joe Bela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT