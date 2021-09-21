U.S Army Regional Health Command-Central and Brooke Army Medical Center leadership speak about the validity and importance of the coronavirus vaccine (U.S. Army video by Gerardo Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 15:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|816520
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-CD868-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108611459
|Length:
|00:06:15
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID Vaccine: The Best Defense, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT