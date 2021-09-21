Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Vaccine: The Best Defense

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S Army Regional Health Command-Central and Brooke Army Medical Center leadership speak about the validity and importance of the coronavirus vaccine (U.S. Army video by Gerardo Estrada)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 15:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 816520
    VIRIN: 210921-A-CD868-1005
    Filename: DOD_108611459
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, COVID Vaccine: The Best Defense, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army
    U.S. Army Medical Command
    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Regional Health Command – Central

