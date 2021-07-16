Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lost at Sea: Coast Guard Command Center Personnel Work with Good Samaritans to Locate Mariner Stranded Offshore

    WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Lt. Josh Gilbert and Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Vereen from the Sector North Carolina Command Center recount their experience working a case on July 5 where, with the assistance of good Samaritans Andrew and Jack Sherman, they searched for the boater belonging to an unmanned vessel found with its engine engaged offshore, July 16, 2021, in Wilmington, NC. The boater, Sascha Scheller, was found treading water after being separated from his boat two hours prior. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 18:00
    Category: Package
    Location: WILMINGTON, NC, US 

    fishing
    boating
    operations specialist
    killswitch
    ECOS
    emergency cutoff switch

