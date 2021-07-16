Lost at Sea: Coast Guard Command Center Personnel Work with Good Samaritans to Locate Mariner Stranded Offshore

Coast Guard Lt. Josh Gilbert and Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Vereen from the Sector North Carolina Command Center recount their experience working a case on July 5 where, with the assistance of good Samaritans Andrew and Jack Sherman, they searched for the boater belonging to an unmanned vessel found with its engine engaged offshore, July 16, 2021, in Wilmington, NC. The boater, Sascha Scheller, was found treading water after being separated from his boat two hours prior. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 18:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816519
|VIRIN:
|200716-G-HH025-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108611441
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
